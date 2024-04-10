Memorial stones stolen from 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial, Grapevine police say

GRAPEVINE — Memorial stones from 9/11 crash sites were stolen from the memorial site in Grapevine, police say.

Grapevine police were called to the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial at 1000 Texan Trail on Monday and told the stone from the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the limestone fragment from the impact zone of the Pentagon were missing from their enclosures.

Detectives are trying to establish a timeline as to when the stones were last confirmed to be inside the memorial enclosures, while they review surveillance video from the area.

"These stones are a vital piece of history that allows us to remember and pay tribute to the flight crew members, and all who were lost on September 11, 2001," the City of Grapevine said in a statement.

Anyone who has information about the stolen Memorial stones is asked to contact Sergeant Oscar Ramirez at oramirez@grapevinetexas.gov.