Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas hits $360M jackpot

SAN ANGELO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A ticket sold in Texas hit the $360 million Mega Millions jackpot - the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won by a Texas Lottery player, according to the Texas Lottery.

The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold at a Stripes on Sherwood Way in San Angelo and matched all six numbers in the Oct. 6 drawing (12-24-46-57-66, Mega Ball 22).

The player chose the cash value option, an estimated $156.9 million before taxes, prior to the drawing.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have a big Mega Millions jackpot winner right here in Texas and we're eagerly looking forward to meeting and congratulating the Lone Star State's largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize."

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

The retailer can receive a $1 million retailer bonus for selling this jackpot-winning ticket.