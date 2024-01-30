Watch CBS News
Local News

Meet "Chomping Charlie" the Longhorn at the Fort Worth Zoo

By Marvin Hurst

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH- The Fort Worth Zoo has a new inhabitant. It is a calf named Charlie.

He's quite the chomper. Zoo officials said Charlie gets a one-liter bottle three times a day. That's about twelve cups a day of lil' cow food daily.

Between slurping bottles, he's getting used to his new environment at the Fort Worth Zoo.

Charlie is at the zoo's play barn.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 5:28 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.