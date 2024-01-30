Meet "Chomping Charlie" the Longhorn at the Fort Worth Zoo
FORT WORTH- The Fort Worth Zoo has a new inhabitant. It is a calf named Charlie.
He's quite the chomper. Zoo officials said Charlie gets a one-liter bottle three times a day. That's about twelve cups a day of lil' cow food daily.
Between slurping bottles, he's getting used to his new environment at the Fort Worth Zoo.
Charlie is at the zoo's play barn.
