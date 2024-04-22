Medical provider withdraws from Texas over gender transition treatments for minors

TEXAS — A medical provider will withdraw from doing business in Texas instead of complying with an investigation into gender transition treatments for minors.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he reached an agreement with Seattle Children's Hospital. He says the institution appears to provide gender transition interventions to Texas children and prescribes hormone-disrupting drugs to children and pharmacies in Texas, potentially violating state law.

Texas law SB 14 prohibits drug and surgical "gender transition" interventions for minors. SB 14 went into effect in September 2023.

In November 2023, Paxton opened an investigation into Seattle Children's Hospital. The Attorney General says the hospital did not comply with requests for documents and the institution sued Texas.

In response, Seattle Children's wrote:

"Protecting the privacy of our patients is our top priority and Seattle Children's successfully fought the Texas Attorney General's overreaching demands to obtain confidential patient information. As the largest pediatric care provider in the Pacific Northwest, we comply with all applicable laws and take those obligations seriously."

Seattle Children's Hospital surrendered its position and agreed to cease transacting business in Texas by withdrawing its business registration, according to the Attorney General's Office.