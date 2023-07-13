Meals on Wheels delivering food & fans to seniors in need amid North Texas heat

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Triple-digit temperatures can be dangerous for the vulnerable, especially for the elderly in our communities.

So, the Visiting Nurse Association's (VNA) Meals on Wheels program is making sure seniors across Dallas County have a warm meal, but also are making sure they have a way to stay cool.

"From frozen streets to [a] sweaty drippy mess, it's good to be able to check on them see how they're doing," said Shandalynn Hagar, a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

In the winter, volunteers like Hagar deliver portable heaters to seniors, and in the summer, they deliver box fans.

On Wednesdat, Hagar delivered a hot meal and a fan to Favron Williams.

"This heat is murder on me, it's really bad...I can't even come outside," Williams said.

The CDC says seniors like him are especially at risk in extreme heat because they're more likely to have chronic conditions.

If you'd like to help Meals on Wheels deliver more fans to seniors, you can do the following:

Purchase a fan through their Amazon wishlist

Make an online donation

Drop off a fan at the VNA's Haggerty Kitchen at 1440 W. Mockingbird Ln. every Friday in July from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on how you can help seniors in need, click here.