McKinney students host haunted house for a good cause

Temperatures drop to the 40s after sunset for a cold Halloween night

Temperatures drop to the 40s after sunset for a cold Halloween night

Temperatures drop to the 40s after sunset for a cold Halloween night

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Screams of horror on Tuesday from a particular house in a McKinney neighborhood are a sign of a good cause.

A special haunted house is attracting a lot of people on Halloween and proceeds are going to a bigger cause.

Local high school students are putting on a haunted event in an effort to raise money for their nonprofit organization, Toys for Texans.

As you walk along Big Creek Drive in McKinney you'd almost forget it's Halloween until you the house at 1416 that's turned haunted.

"I know for me and the board of directors as well it kinda started as a small little drive and it kinda expanded from there," Toys for Texans president and co-founder, Carson Sheffield said.

Sheffield is an Allen High School 11th grader, he and his friends started Toys for Texans, a nonprofit that's focused on raising money to give underprivileged kids toys and books for the holidays.

"One of the greatest things is we're able to see the impact that we're having on people and it's been a really great educational opportunity too," Sheffield said.

"Seeing smiles on these children's faces when we hand them a toy, knowing that we're changing their life, that's what keeps me here," Toys for Texans CEO and co-founder, Piyush Chintalwar said.

This is just one of their fundraisers throughout the year.

"We've already raised $5,000 from the first two days and then obviously Halloween," Sheffield said. "Last year was significantly better than the first two so we're trying to move to our goal of $15,000 for the fundraiser."

The haunted horrors of the house took over a month to create, but thanks to more than 70 students they were able to put it together. They also took time to rehearse and make sure this Halloween performance was scary.

Now Sheffield says they're on track to donate $400,000 worth of toys and books all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"It's been a really amazing opportunity, we've got to work with a lot of great people."

The house will open from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday on Big Creek Drive. Tickets are just $7.

For more information about the organization, click here.