City of McKinney planning to revitalize downtown historic district

McKINNEY – Changes are coming to Downtown McKinney with aim to revitalize the downtown historic district.

A developer, M2G Ventures, met with city leaders Tuesday night to discuss the project.

Changes would include providing attractive architecture, more parking, grocery stores, open greenspace, family-friendly amenities, hotels and event venues.

The city is already seeing some change this year.

In June, a trolley service began, modeled after the interurban railway that once ran through downtown. It connects parking space to the city's shops, restaurants, and nightlife, as well as the new city hall and event center now under construction.

The city hall project, located on the northwest corner of Throckmorton and Virginia streets, is set to wrap up early next year.

The developer will deliver an updated presentation to the public on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the city council meeting. It will be an opportunity for residents to weigh in with thoughts or questions.