McKinney father accused of fatally stabbing his son indicted for capital murder

By Julia Falcon

9-year-old boy to be remembered after police say he was stabbed by his father
McKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A McKinney father accused of stabbing his son to death has been indicted for capital murder. 

Ponnazhakan Subramanian was indicted by a grand jury on March 28. He is being held at the Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

On January 6, police received a call from the neighbor of a woman in the 700 block of Anson Court. The caller said the woman found her 9-year-old son unconscious and bleeding inside the home. 

When officers arrived at the house, with forced entry, they found the woman's husband in the act of inflicting self-harm with a knife. 

Police also found the child in the garage with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

