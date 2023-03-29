McKinney father accused of fatally stabbing his son indicted for capital murder
McKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A McKinney father accused of stabbing his son to death has been indicted for capital murder.
Ponnazhakan Subramanian was indicted by a grand jury on March 28. He is being held at the Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond.
On January 6, police received a call from the neighbor of a woman in the 700 block of Anson Court. The caller said the woman found her 9-year-old son unconscious and bleeding inside the home.
When officers arrived at the house, with forced entry, they found the woman's husband in the act of inflicting self-harm with a knife.
Police also found the child in the garage with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
