McKinney couple's heartwarming Christmas display illuminates love and hope

MCKINNEY — It's an eye-popping Christmas display around a home in McKinney, but as big and bright as it is there's a heartwarming story behind it that shines even brighter.

"The joy of everybody's out and people are happy and people are giving," said Nasheel Joules.

Whether it's trips to see ice sculptures, weekend visits to snowy places, or holiday parties, nothing brings more joy to Nasheel Joules and her husband Mark Cornetti than the season of Christmas. However, a failing heart and immunity issues have limited her ability to walk only short distances.

"So a lot of those usual Christmas things that people do, I can't do," Joules said. "So we wanted to bring Christmas to us."

That's why Christmas is all around the couple's McKinney home on Palermo Way. Over the last nine years, it's grown into a must-see attraction for families with kids who marvel at the 150 decorations that started with a husband bringing the magic of Christmas home to his wife.

McKinney couple Mark Cornetti, Nasheel Joules CBS News Texas

"My heart's desire was to see her desires come to fruition," said Cornetti.

Seventy-five-holiday inflatables and more than a million lights. There might be bigger displays out there but none with more meaning behind them.

"Our light display, our love in this light display, towards my wife and her towards me that has touched many people," said Cornetti.

Their prayer is simply another Christmas together so they can continue to share with their neighbors, the gift of light.

"I think I'm gonna start crying because because I don't know where I'd be without him," Joules said. "Because he's been with me through everything."

The couple collects donations to the American Heart Association as well as prayer requests.

"It makes me smile," Jouels said. "[If] I'm having a bad day it makes me smile. And just knowing that our love really is what keeps this going and keeps it together ... You know, sometimes I feel like giving up, I don't feel good, but he keeps me going."