Meteorologist McKenna King proudly joins the First Alert Weather team at CBS News Texas, ready to tackle everything from scorching summers to the occasional "Wait, this is snow?" moment. With years of experience forecasting tornadoes, blizzards, hurricanes, and everything in between, McKenna's journey has taken her from the mountains of Boise and Salt Lake City, to the beaches of Tampa and most recently, Columbus, Ohio. A Utah native, she earned her degree in broadcast journalism from Brigham Young University and leveled up her meteorology game with a BMP Certificate from Mississippi State University.

McKenna's outdoor spirit knows no bounds—she practically grew up in Yellowstone National Park and thrives on hikes that make her earn the view. Now that she's in Texas, she's trading snowy peaks for big skies and wide-open spaces. She grew up playing competitive softball and is a die-hard baseball fan. In her downtime, she's usually with her golden retrievers, Polly and Woody—two equally adventurous sidekicks who are as obsessed with exploring as she is.

Now calling Texas home, McKenna is thrilled to bring her sharp forecasts and expertise to help viewers stay prepared and ahead of the weather. You can watch her forecasts at 5, 7 and 10 p.m., and on our CBS News Texas streaming channel.