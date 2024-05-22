Minneapolis, Dallas mayors make wager ahead of the Western Conference finals

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of May 22, 2024 WCCO digital update: Afternoon of May 22, 2024 01:38

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis and Dallas have a little wager.

On Wednesday Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis and Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas announced a friendly wager between the two cities as the Minnesota Timberwolves faceoff with the Dallas Mavericks.

If the Wolves beat the Mavericks, Johnson says he'll send Frey sweets from the Oak Cliff chocolate shop Dude, Sweet Chocolate.

However if the Mavericks beat the Wolves, Frey will send his favorite dessert from Dancing Bear Chocolate.

The Wolves play their first game against the Mavericks Wednesday night. The second game in the series will be played Friday at the Target Center at 7:30 p.m. central time.