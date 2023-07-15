Mavericks reunite with Seth Curry

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Mavericks officially signed Seth Curry Friday for his third stint with the franchise.

Curry spent his last two seasons in Brooklyn, but he will head back to Dallas, where he played 70 games in the 2016-17 season and 64 games, with 25 starts, in 2019-20.

"We are excited to reunite Seth and his family with the city of Dallas," said Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison. "His elite shooting will help strengthen our roster."

The 32-year-old originally signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 15, 2016, and again on July 10, 2019. Curry was traded by Dallas to Philadelphia in exchange for Josh Richardson and the draft rights to Tyler Bey (36th overall pick) on Nov. 18, 2020.

The Charlotte native is the son of Dell, a 16-year NBA veteran, and the brother of Stephen, the league's all-time leader in 3-point field goals made (3,390-7,929, .428). Curry will wear No. 30 for Dallas in 2023-24, the same number he donned in his previous stints with Dallas, and the same number worn by his father and brother.