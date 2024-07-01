Marvin Hurst is fascinated with writing more than speaking, but he figured out how to combine the two on television. CBS News Texas welcomed him aboard our digital team in January 2024 before making him a full-time member of our 10 p.m. news team.

Before coming to North Texas, Marvin was a morning anchor/multimedia journalist for KENS 5 in San Antonio, Texas. He was also a morning and special assignments journalist at the CBS affiliate for 19 years. The Alamo City knows him best for his vivacious business boosting food segment "Neighborhood Eats" and the Emmy award-winning diversity content collective "Together We Rise."

Marvin could only decide between the advertising industry and working television specials before a teacher told him he couldn't write. Another educator who knew differently steered him toward Grambling State University, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in mass communications, focusing on broadcasting, newspaper, and public relations.

It's also where student news producer Marvin ran talk shows and a newscast until the late James Penny put him on set when an anchor called in sick. He went out in the field to report and never stopped going.

Marvin began his television career as a crime and investigative reporter at KALB-TV in Alexandria, LA. At WBRZ in Baton Rouge, his next station, he took on the same role, becoming the lead reporter in the hunt for the South Louisiana serial killer Derrick Todd Lee.

Marvin also worked as press director for the Office of Youth Services under Louisiana's first female governor, the late Kathleen Babineaux Blanco.

Throughout his career, Marvin has won several Associated Press awards for general news, investigative, and in-depth reporting. He's also won several Lone Star Emmys, including his latest one (2024) for Education/School News for his award-winning series "Kids Who Make San Antonio Great."

He also won Tellys (2024 Bronze) and the Texas Broadcast News Awards for "The Cartoon Saloon" (2024 Feature-light).

Marvin has served with the National Association of Black Journalists as a former co-chair of the Council of Presidents and a member of the NABJ constitutional committee. Marvin was elected president of the San Antonio Association of Black Journalists for five terms.

The Grambling University National Alumni Association - San Antonio Chapter had Marvin as its Vice President and chaplain.

He sat on the executive board for the 100 Black Men of San Antonio and was honored for media in the inaugural edition of Who's Who in Black San Antonio.

By birth, Marvin was a native of Milwaukee and lived in Chicago, Atlanta, Milwaukee, and the Mississippi Delta.

He believes in building community success through mentoring and helped create the award-winning KENS 5 workplace mentoring program at KENS 5. In fact, Marvin coaches, mentors, and advises journalists across the country.

2018-2020 were challenging years, but Marvin claimed his faith in Jesus and got a great medical team to help him survive Stage 4 cancer twice!

Dallas has become a part of his thriving years. Marvin's enjoying his latest chapter as husband to Felicia. He married his wife in July 2022.

Follow Marvin on Instagram: Mhguy

Follow Marvin on X: @MhurstMedia1