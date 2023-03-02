Martin's Mill girls basketball team headed to state once more

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The great thing about sports is that it's not about who has the biggest name, but who has the biggest game.

And for the Martin's Mill girls basketball team from Van Zandt County, being two wins from the state title is monumental for several reasons.

Lady Mustangs Senior Mattie Burn is making her ninth trip to state across various sports. This would be her third trip for basketball.

She's made it all four years in cross country, and two times in track and field.

While reaching the big stage runs in her family, Burn would love to punctuate her athletic career with her first ever state title.

Burn and the rest of the ladies from Martin's Mill will face Lipan in the 2A State Semifinal at 8:30 a.m. Friday.