Watch CBS News
Local News

Martin's Mill girls basketball team headed to state once more

By Keith Russell

/ CBS Texas

Martin's Mill girls basketball team headed to state
Martin's Mill girls basketball team headed to state 02:30

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The great thing about sports is that it's not about who has the biggest name, but who has the biggest game. 

And for the Martin's Mill girls basketball team from Van Zandt County, being two wins from the state title is monumental for several reasons. 

Lady Mustangs Senior Mattie Burn is making her ninth trip to state across various sports. This would be her third trip for basketball.   

She's made it all four years in cross country, and two times in track and field. 

While reaching the big stage runs in her family, Burn would love to punctuate her athletic career with her first ever state title.

Burn and the rest of the ladies from Martin's Mill will face Lipan in the 2A State Semifinal at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Keith Russell
Keith-Russell_cbsdfw.jpg

Keith Russell is our morning news anchor and was a sports anchor/reporter for CBS11 starting in 2015.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 7:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.