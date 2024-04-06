Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center hosts 9th annual Suit Up Experience for young men

DALLAS — Young men in Dallas are attending the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center Saturday for the ninth annual Suit Up Experience.

The initiative, which is a male version of the "prom dress project," began in 2014 and has been helping young men between 15 and and 24 years old ever since. Organizers say they're able to walk away with new or gently used suits and ties, as well as socks and shoes, along with a free haircut.

But that's not all. The event also has these young men things that aren't so tangible, but will hopefully make a positive difference in their lives: etiquette tips, tie-tying tutorials, financial literacy education, information on career readiness and internships, healthy living and mental health resources, CPR/first aid training, vehicle maintenance, and more.

Organizers say they've helped more than 6,500 young men in the community so far.