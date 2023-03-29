Watch CBS News
Arlington residents can resume typical water use following Mansfield main break

By Nick Starling

/ CBS Texas

City of Arlington continues to ask residents to conserve water
City of Arlington continues to ask residents to conserve water 01:42

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Arlington residents can resume typical water use following a day-long call for conservation due to a Mansfield water main break.

The break happened Tuesday near Highway 287 and Broad Street in Mansfield, affecting a major pipeline that brings water from the Cedar Creek Reservoir to Arlington.

Amid the break, the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) switched Arlington's water supply to another source, preventing any outage. 

The City of Arlington then asked residents to turn off sprinklers, avoid filling bathtubs or large containers and take shorter showers in the meantime.

TRWD doesn't currently know the cause of the break but said it can happen once a year.

