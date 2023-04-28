Man who murdered his boss at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD bus barn in 2013 accepts plea deal

CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Nearly a decade after murdering a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD employee, Gerardo Alvarez has accepted a plea deal.

Gerardo Rodriguez Alvarez Carrollton Police Department

Alvarez pleaded guilty on April 27, 2023 to murdering his boss, Todd Fenton, in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence.

On Oct. 2, 2013, Fenton was found shot several times in the back at the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD bus barn, which is where school busses are stored. Fenton was the head groundskeeper of the bus barn and was an employee of the school district for 15 years.

According to officials, Alvarez was also employed with the school district and was supervised by Fenton when he shot him dead.

Alvarez fled to Mexico after the murder and remained there until he was captured and extradited back to Texas on March 9, 2021.

Carrollton police say Fenton's wife, Kathy Fenton, passed away last month.