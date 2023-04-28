Watch CBS News
Local News

Man who murdered his boss at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD bus barn in 2013 accepts plea deal

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Nearly a decade after murdering a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD employee, Gerardo Alvarez has accepted a plea deal.

gerardo-rodriguez-alvarez1.jpg
Gerardo Rodriguez Alvarez  Carrollton Police Department

Alvarez pleaded guilty on April 27, 2023 to murdering his boss, Todd Fenton, in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence. 

On Oct. 2, 2013, Fenton was found shot several times in the back at the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD bus barn, which is where school busses are stored. Fenton was the head groundskeeper of the bus barn and was an employee of the school district for 15 years.

According to officials, Alvarez was also employed with the school district and was supervised by Fenton when he shot him dead.

Alvarez fled to Mexico after the murder and remained there until he was captured and extradited back to Texas on March 9, 2021. 

Carrollton police say Fenton's wife, Kathy Fenton, passed away last month.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 8:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.