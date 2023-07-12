Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted for capital murder arrested over a year later

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Dallas police searching for suspect accused of killing couple
Dallas police searching for suspect accused of killing couple 00:31

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A man who was wanted for capital murder has been taken into police custody over a year later. 

Infant Johnson, 24, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a double homicide that happened on June 26, 2022.

That night, Johnson fatally shot Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, and David Deshawn Stewart, 27, at their Dallas apartment. Police were called after a neighbor heard gunshots. 

The couple's bodies weren't discovered until three days later. A neighbor said they found the couple's 3-year-old daughter alone outside, then heard the 8-month-old baby's cries.

Police returned to the scene after the couple's bodies were discovered.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 2:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.