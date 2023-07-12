Man wanted for capital murder arrested over a year later

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A man who was wanted for capital murder has been taken into police custody over a year later.

Infant Johnson, 24, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a double homicide that happened on June 26, 2022.

That night, Johnson fatally shot Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, and David Deshawn Stewart, 27, at their Dallas apartment. Police were called after a neighbor heard gunshots.

The couple's bodies weren't discovered until three days later. A neighbor said they found the couple's 3-year-old daughter alone outside, then heard the 8-month-old baby's cries.

Police returned to the scene after the couple's bodies were discovered.