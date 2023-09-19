Watch CBS News
Man taken into custody after walking around DFW Airport with no clothes

By Raegan Scharfetter

DFW AIRPORT (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A man was taken into custody Monday night after walking around DFW Airport with no clothes on.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Sept. 18, airport police responded to a report of a man not wearing clothing and walking inside Terminal C.

Officers then made contact with the man and took him into custody for a mental health evaluation. 

His identity is publicly unknown at this time.

