Man taken into custody after walking around DFW Airport with no clothes
DFW AIRPORT (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A man was taken into custody Monday night after walking around DFW Airport with no clothes on.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. Sept. 18, airport police responded to a report of a man not wearing clothing and walking inside Terminal C.
Officers then made contact with the man and took him into custody for a mental health evaluation.
His identity is publicly unknown at this time.
