Man struck, killed while attempting to cross President George Bush Turnpike
The Texas Department of Safety says a man was struck by a vehicle and killed while attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike around 6:45 pm Saturday.
The department said that an investigation revealed the man was struck by a vehicle as he was running across the lanes of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Collin County Medical Examiner.
The Texas DPS says the investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.