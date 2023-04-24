Watch CBS News
Local

Man struck, killed while attempting to cross President George Bush Turnpike

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

The Texas Department of Safety says a man was struck by a vehicle and killed while attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike around 6:45 pm Saturday.

The department said that an investigation revealed the man was struck by a vehicle as he was running across the lanes of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Collin County Medical Examiner.

The Texas DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 7:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.