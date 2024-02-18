Man shot, killed after fight near North Texas nursing home

BRIDGEPORT – A 39-year-old man was fatally shot during a fight Sunday outside Bridgeport Medical Lodge.

The victim, James Brown III of Bridgeport, succumbed to injuries at 1:35 p.m. at Medical City – Decatur, Bridgeport police said.

Police responded to reports of the fight at 12:42 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of 16th Street.

A second man was placed in handcuffs and detained after police arrived on scene, police said. That man's identity wasn't immediately available. Police say a firearm was found near him.

Bridgeport police, the Wise County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.