Man shot, killed after fight near North Texas nursing home

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

BRIDGEPORT – A 39-year-old man was fatally shot during a fight Sunday outside Bridgeport Medical Lodge.

The victim, James Brown III of Bridgeport, succumbed to injuries at 1:35 p.m. at Medical City – Decatur, Bridgeport police said. 

Police responded to reports of the fight at 12:42 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of 16th Street.  

A second man was placed in handcuffs and detained after police arrived on scene, police said. That man's identity wasn't immediately available.  Police say a firearm was found near him.

Bridgeport police, the Wise County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 9:49 PM CST

