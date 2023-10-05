Man shot in chest trying to stop armed robbery at North Texas game room

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A man trying to stop an armed robbery at a Fort Worth game room was shot in the chest Wednesday night.

According to Fort Worth Police, just after 10 p.m., South Division officers were called to a game room at 6938 South Freeway for a robbery and a reported shooting.

Two suspects entered the game room with firearms and announced a robbery, responding officers were told.

A man in the game room armed himself and tried to stop the robbery, according to the report, and was shot once in the chest during an exchange of gunfire with the suspects. The suspects fled the scene.

FWPD did not identify the victim who was shot or his relationship to the game room.

He was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital. FWPD said he is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have not been identified nor are they in custody.