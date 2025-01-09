Man shot during Fort Worth domestic disturbance investigation, police say

FORT WORTH — A man was shot Thursday while officers were investigating a domestic disturbance in northwest Fort Worth.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 5600 block of Seafield Lane, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

"While officers were on scene, a male suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital," Fort Worth police said in a news release. "Details are early in the investigation that led to the shooting and that is what the Major Case Unit on-scene is investigating."

Fort Worth police are investigating the case as an "officer-involved shooting," the release said.

According to MedStar, the man is in critical condition. No officers were injured, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.