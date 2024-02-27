North Texas man pleads guilty to a series of rapes, sentenced to life in prison

COLLIN COUNTY – A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to a series of rapes that occurred nearly two decades ago.

Jeffrey Wheat has been sentenced to life in prison for a case in Collin County and a case in Tarrant County, 30 years for a case in Dallas County and 20 years for a case in Denton County.

The Collin County and Tarrant County sentences are part of a plea deal. The sentences will run concurrently.

Wheat has a total of four cases, one each in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton counties.

All of the women he targeted were in their 50's and 60's and were all a part of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

He was arrested in 2021 for assaulting a woman in 2003 after forensic genealogy confirmed he was the suspect.