North Texas man pleads guilty to a series of rapes, sentenced to life in prison
COLLIN COUNTY – A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to a series of rapes that occurred nearly two decades ago.
Jeffrey Wheat has been sentenced to life in prison for a case in Collin County and a case in Tarrant County, 30 years for a case in Dallas County and 20 years for a case in Denton County.
The Collin County and Tarrant County sentences are part of a plea deal. The sentences will run concurrently.
Wheat has a total of four cases, one each in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton counties.
All of the women he targeted were in their 50's and 60's and were all a part of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
He was arrested in 2021 for assaulting a woman in 2003 after forensic genealogy confirmed he was the suspect.
