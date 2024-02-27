Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas man pleads guilty to a series of rapes, sentenced to life in prison

By Julia Falcon, Brooke Rogers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

COLLIN COUNTY – A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to a series of rapes that occurred nearly two decades ago.

Jeffrey Wheat has been sentenced to life in prison for a case in Collin County and a case in Tarrant County, 30 years for a case in Dallas County and 20 years for a case in Denton County. 

The Collin County and Tarrant County sentences are part of a plea deal. The sentences will run concurrently.

Wheat has a total of four cases, one each in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton counties.

All of the women he targeted were in their 50's and 60's and were all a part of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

He was arrested in 2021 for assaulting a woman in 2003 after forensic genealogy confirmed he was the suspect.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 10:30 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.