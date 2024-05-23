Man linked to robberies in at least 5 North Texas cities arrested: Police

GRAPEVINE – Police have arrested a man believed to be tied to robberies in at least five North Texas cities.

Charles Brownlee, 36, faces charges of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Grapevine police.

Charles Brownlee Grapevine Police Department

All five robberies linked to Brownlee occurred "just this month," police said in a news release.

Before Brownlee was arrested Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Cash Store, 1500 block of W. SH-114 in Grapevine, where a robbery had taken place. A man wearing a white shirt, white hat, jeans and a medical mask had taken "all of the cash, forced the clerk (who wasn't harmed) into the bathroom, then ran out of the store and drove away," police said.

Officers quickly determined the suspect's description and what had happened matched another robbery in Hurst less than an hour before the Grapevine robbery, the release said.

Looking at surveillance video, Mid-Cities Drug Task Force detectives identified the suspect's vehicle and "tracked it" to a location in Arlington.

By 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brownlee was in custody. He was pulled over while driving in Grand Prairie, police said.

Officers with Hurst, Euless, Fort Worth and Arlington police departments assisted with the arrest.

On Thursday, Brownlee was taken from the Grapevine Detention Center to Tarrant County for arraignment.