Man kills himself after shootout, pursuit with police in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police officers are investigating a shootout that happened Tuesday night.
At around 9 p.m., police were alerted to a burglar alarm call at a business in the 700 block of N. Beach Street.
Officers at the scene identified the suspect, who fled on foot. During the pursuit, the suspect fired a handgun multiple times at police. Three officers returned fire.
The pursuit ended with the suspect falling in an embankment along Hwy 121 frontage road, then he shot himself in the head, police say.
Officers rendered medical aid before the suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
No officers were injured during the shootout.
