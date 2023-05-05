Man kills dad, stepmom then commits suicide, police say

MURPHY (CBSNewsTexas) - Police say Vincent Cantu, 35, fatally shot his father and stepmother, then committed suicide on April 10.

Officers found Tracy Kay Cantu deceased in the driveway and Federico Cantu Jr. in their home on Whisperfield Drive. Both were shot multiple times, according to police.

Vincent Cantu was found mortally wounded from a gunshot to the head in the backyard. Emergency responders tried to save him in the ambulance on the way to Medical City Plano. But he died there.

Investigators said Cantu showed up at the house shortly after 6 p.m. with another person identified as Cristian Andres Bocanegra. Cantu then attacked both parents with several weapons, according to police.

Police said Bocanegra is cooperating but was charged with capital murder.

The investigation is ongoing.