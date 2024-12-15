Man killed, 2 women critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON – A man is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Arlington.

Officers responded to the 300 block of N. Watson Road near Division Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday following reports that an SUV had struck a vehicle and multiple pedestrians, according to a news release from Arlington police.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman lying on the ground, injured. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the hospital while the woman is in critical condition.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Tyler White.

Investigators determined that the 42-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Hyundai Veloster along N. Watson Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went off the roadway, according to police. She then called family members for help.

White arrived at the scene in a 2004 GMC Yukon, activated his hazard lights and parked in the right lane, police said.

He and the 42-year-old woman were out of their vehicles attempting to retrieve a tow cable from the Yukon, when a BMW X1 SUV approached at a high rate of speed, striking both of them and the Yukon.

First responders also had to extricate the 34-year-old woman driving the BMW. She is in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.

Charges are pending based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Police said crash investigators have not ruled out the possibility that alcohol may have been a factor.