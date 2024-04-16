Man jailed in connection with beating death of North Texas woman: Police

JACKSBORO – A man has been arrested and jailed in the beating death of a Jacksboro woman.

The identities of the man and woman, who were related and lived in the same residence, are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the Jacksboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North 4th Street just before noon Tuesday.

"When officers arrived, they observed a male subject sitting in a chair on the porch and the front door to the residence open," a Jacksboro Police Department news release said. "As officers approached, they discovered a female's body lying face down on the floor.

"... Upon further investigation, it was determined the female had been beaten to death."

Police determined the man had injuries "on his hands consistent with the incident," the release said.

Officers arrested the man and took him to Jack County Jail "for holding," police said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information when it becomes available.