Man hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with McKinney police

/ CBS Texas

MCKINNEY — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in McKinney Tuesday.

McKinney police were called to the 8700 block of Stacy Rd. for a man who was allegedly suicidal and armed near a creek.

The man fired at officers, who returned fire, according to the McKinney Police Department. 

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported. 

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. 

First published on March 26, 2024 / 7:20 PM CDT

