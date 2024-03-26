Man hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with McKinney police

MCKINNEY — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in McKinney Tuesday.

McKinney police were called to the 8700 block of Stacy Rd. for a man who was allegedly suicidal and armed near a creek.

The man fired at officers, who returned fire, according to the McKinney Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.