Man found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in Arlington

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON – A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night in Arlington.

The man was found iin the driver's seat of a car at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Forest Hollow Lane on Dec. 3 around 7:30 p.m.

The man, a 29-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is not clear what the motive was. No arrests have been made and there is no information about a gunman.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Hall at (817) 459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 10:51 AM CST

