Plano police arrest man accused of gunning victim down in street
PLANO – Plano police on Dec. 7 arrested a suspect accused of shooting a 43-year-old Sherman man in the head, leaving him in the street.
Jaheim Kemp, 21, from Plano was taken into custody around 1 p.m.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. the night before in the 3300 block of P Avenue.
Mohamadou Thera was taken to the hospital but later died.
Police on Thursday had no information on a motive for the shooting.
A spokesperson is expected to be able to provide updated information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.