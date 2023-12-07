Plano police arrest man accused of gunning victim down in street

PLANO – Plano police on Dec. 7 arrested a suspect accused of shooting a 43-year-old Sherman man in the head, leaving him in the street.

Jaheim Kemp, 21, from Plano was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. the night before in the 3300 block of P Avenue.

Mohamadou Thera was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police on Thursday had no information on a motive for the shooting.

A spokesperson is expected to be able to provide updated information.