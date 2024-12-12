Watch CBS News
Man found guilty of capital murder in death of former OU football player

DALLAS – A jury on Thursday found a man guilty of capital murder for the 2022 killing of former University of Oklahoma football player Du'Vonta Lampkin.

Antwan Franklin

Jurors reached Antwan Franklin's guilty verdict after deliberating for several hours. Franklin was sentenced to life in prison, with the sentence to begin immediately.

Lampkin, 25, was found dead from a gunshot wound at about 10:10 p.m. on May 5, 2022, at an Airbnb at 500 S. Ervay St. in Dallas. Authorities said his black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were missing.

Detectives found that a friend had rented the Airbnb for Lampkin to stay in while he waited to move into a new apartment. He was scheduled to check out the following day.

According to the arrest warrant, a detective obtained Instagram records for Franklin and found he suggested robbing Lampkin to another man because "he has a lot of money on him" and is "friendly" and has "no gun."

On July 8, 2022, Franklin and the other man, Erick Garcia, were arrested and booked into Dallas County Jail.

Lampkin played for the University of Oklahoma Sooners from 2015 to 2017. He redshirted his first year in 2015, played in five games in 2016, and participated in 12 games in 2017.

