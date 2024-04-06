Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot while sitting in car on NW 16th Street: Fort Worth police

By Doug Myers

CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – A man is dead after being shot while sitting in a car in the 1000 block of NW 16th Street.

Officers arrived on scene just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.  A suspect had already fled – and the victim was quickly taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police are pursuing "several leads" as the investigation continues, a news release said Saturday.

Those with video or information are being urged to call the Fort Worth Police Homicide Investigations Unit at (817) 392-4330. Additionally, callers can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477 and remain anonymous.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 6:29 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

