Man fatally shot while sitting in car on NW 16th Street: Fort Worth police

FORT WORTH – A man is dead after being shot while sitting in a car in the 1000 block of NW 16th Street.

Officers arrived on scene just after 8:30 p.m. Friday. A suspect had already fled – and the victim was quickly taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police are pursuing "several leads" as the investigation continues, a news release said Saturday.

Those with video or information are being urged to call the Fort Worth Police Homicide Investigations Unit at (817) 392-4330. Additionally, callers can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477 and remain anonymous.