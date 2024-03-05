Man fatally shot during argument at Fort Worth business

FORT WORTH – A man is dead after being shot while arguing with three suspects Tuesday afternoon at a business in the 6700 block of Bridge Street.

One of the suspects fired multiple rounds, striking the victim at least once in the torso, before the suspects fled, Fort Worth police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

His identity wasn't immediately released.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with video or additional information should call Fort Worth police's non-emergency line at (817) 392-4222. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.