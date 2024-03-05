Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot during argument at Fort Worth business

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH – A man is dead after being shot while arguing with three suspects Tuesday afternoon at a business in the 6700 block of Bridge Street.

One of the suspects fired multiple rounds, striking the victim at least once in the torso, before the suspects fled, Fort Worth police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

His identity wasn't immediately released.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with video or additional information should call Fort Worth police's non-emergency line at (817) 392-4222. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 7:04 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.