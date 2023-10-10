Man fatally shot by Wise County deputies after opening fire during domestic disturbance call

WISE COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Law enforcement fatally shot a man after he opened fire Monday night.

Wise County officials say they received a call around 7:05 p.m. about a domestic disturbance on Honeysuckle Road near Paradise.

Wise County sheriff's deputies arrived to the residence, knocked on the door and encountered a man who was cursing at them. A gunshot then came from the house.

The man, Edward Lander, 37, was seen inside the house holding a firearm. Multiple shots were then fired in the direction of the deputies, who returned the fire.

Deputies entered the house and found Lander on the floor. He was transported by air ambulance to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died.

No members of law enforcement were injured.