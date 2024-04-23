Man arrested in connection with Frisco house fire, could be tied to second blaze

FRISCO – Fire investigators suspect two blazes in Frisco on Monday may be related and caused by the same person.

The first fire happened at the corner of Chapel Creek Boulevard and Memorial Drive in the Chapel Creek Estates neighborhood.

Neighbors said they knew something was amiss while watching the flames.

"We jumped in the car, ran over," Larry Taylor said. "There was a lot of fire in a very short period of time."

Frisco firefighters stayed busy. Shortly after, a second fire broke out at another home under construction near Lebanon Road and Legacy Drive. It started inside a scrap dumpster right outside the home.

"I strongly suspected when I was looking at it that arson might be involved," Taylor said.

Fires at two homes, one night. Both are under construction. Just about two-and-a-half miles from each other.

Luckily, no major injuries and one arrest.

Officers saw a man named Jonathen Webb running away from the second fire.

He was arrested first on public intoxication and then for deadly conduct for causing the fire.

Officials said Webb was seen on camera at the site of the first fire too. Though he has only been charged for one, they highly suspect they are connected.

In the meantime, one huge question remains.

"Why would someone want to do that?" neighbors asked.

It's the piece that investigators are still working to uncover. We know Webb was from Texas, but not DFW.

For now, they don't know if he had any connection to the families renovating these homes. But what they do know is that a long journey to recovery for everyone involved is ahead.

Police say Webb remains jailed in Frisco as the investigation continues.