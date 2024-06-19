Man arrested after crashing into pedestrian, ending up with arm in passenger seat

DALLAS – A pedestrian is dead after a man crashed into them and drove off with their arm.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. on June 15 near Dallas Love Field Airport. The driver, Juan Munoz, told police the pedestrian jumped out of a bush and in front of his car.

Police say there was heavy front-end damage to the car and a hole in the front passenger windshield. There was also an entire arm in the passenger seat, blood inside and outside the car and "body matter" inside the car.

Munoz told police after the crash that he drove straight to work at a local body shop and called his boss and then his mother. Both told him to call the police.

Witnesses at the body shop asked Munoz why he was there and he told them "not to worry about it" and to "back off of the car," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Once officers arrived at the body shop, they noticed Munoz had glassy and watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his mouth. They also said he barely blew any air in the breathalyzer, making the test barely register. It still came back with a blood alcohol content of .179, more than double the legal limit.

When asked about alcohol consumption, Munoz said he had one shot of tequila in the afternoon but on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the most drunk, he felt like he was at a two or three. He told police he felt safe enough to drive.

While he was being booked at the Dallas County Jail, Munoz admitted to jailers that he had used cocaine.

Munoz has been charged with collision involving death and driving while intoxicated. It was his third arrest for DWI.

He is being held on a $135,000 bond.