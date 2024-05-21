Watch CBS News
Man, 57, arrested for stabbing wife to death: Colleyville police

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

COLLEYVILLE – A 57-year-old man is in jail for fatally stabbing his wife, police said.

Police arrested Jason Hudiburg for murder after responding about 4 p.m. Tuesday to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 6700 block of St. Moritz Parkway 

Officers found Cathy Jones-Hudiburg, also 57, unconscious on the kitchen floor, Colleyville police said in a news release. Paramedics determined she had been stabbed – and she was later pronounced dead.

While the murder continues to be investigated, Colleyville police said it is an isolated incident.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a Digital Content Producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 9:13 PM CDT

