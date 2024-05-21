Man, 57, arrested for stabbing wife to death: Colleyville police

COLLEYVILLE – A 57-year-old man is in jail for fatally stabbing his wife, police said.

Police arrested Jason Hudiburg for murder after responding about 4 p.m. Tuesday to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 6700 block of St. Moritz Parkway

Officers found Cathy Jones-Hudiburg, also 57, unconscious on the kitchen floor, Colleyville police said in a news release. Paramedics determined she had been stabbed – and she was later pronounced dead.

While the murder continues to be investigated, Colleyville police said it is an isolated incident.

