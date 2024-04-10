Man, 38, charged with murder after Mansfield domestic shooting

MANSFIELD – A fight between an ex-fiancé and ex-boyfriend of a Mansfield woman late Tuesday resulted in one of the men being fatally shot, police said.

Steven Shane Foster, 38, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

The deceased man's identity won't be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office until notification of next of kin.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Monticello Drive just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Mansfield Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers located Foster at a residence in Midlothian and took him into custody without incident about 11 p.m., police said.

"This was a domestic, which evolved between an ex-fiancé and an ex-boyfriend of the female resident," Mansfield police said in a news release.

