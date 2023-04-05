Lyneisha McCuin gets 35 years in prison for 2018 road rage murder

HALTOM CITY (CBSNewsTexas) - A Tarrant County jury found Lyneisha McCuin, 30, guilty of murder in connection to a 2018 road rage shooting.

Lyneisha McCuin, 30 Haltom City Police Department

The victim, Claudia Sanchez, 33, was fatally shot in the head. Haltom City police found her wounded on Aug. 25, 2018 sitting in the passenger seat of a white Fiat. Sanchez was treated at the scene and then rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. But she died from her injuries the next day.

"By all accounts, Claudia was an innocent bystander as the passenger of a vehicle whose driver was involved in a disturbance with Lyneisha in the roadway of Hunter Street in Haltom City," the department shared.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Fiat threw a metal object, possibly a lug nut, at the SUV wherein McCuin was a passenger in. McCuin then fired a round into the Fiat, police said.

McCuin was sentenced to 35 years in prison.