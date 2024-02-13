Portion of Loop 12 SB closed until noon after 18-wheeler catches on fire

1 person hospitalized after 18-wheeler catches on fire in Irving

1 person hospitalized after 18-wheeler catches on fire in Irving

1 person hospitalized after 18-wheeler catches on fire in Irving

IRVING – A portion of Loop 12 is expected to be closed for several hours Tuesday after an 18-wheeler caught on fire.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on southbound Loop 12 and Irving Boulevard.

Irving police say there were two 18-wheelers and a pick-up truck involved in the accident. One of the 18-wheelers caught on fire while the other went off the road, ending up in a ravine.

The driver of one of the 18-wheelers was taken to a local hospital.

Southbound Loop 12 between Shady Grove Road and Singleton Boulevard is expected to remain closed until 12 p.m. Traffic is being forced off at Shady Grove.

Irving police are investigating what could have caused the fire. TxDOT says the 18-wheeler was transporting diesel fuel and the scene remains a hazmat issue.