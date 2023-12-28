A look at new Texas laws taking effect Jan. 1 and how they impact you

New laws In Texas taking effect January 1st and how they impact you

New laws In Texas taking effect January 1st and how they impact you

New laws In Texas taking effect January 1st and how they impact you

TEXAS — Starting January 1, 2024, there will be 30 new state laws taking effect.

Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Programs

The State of Texas will no longer allow its publicly funded colleges and universities to have Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion or DEI offices. That means they have to be disbanded and employees will have to be reassigned, and there can't be any contractors performing those duties instead. The schools are prohibited from requiring DEI training and ideological oaths. Administrators are also required to testify before state legislative committees that they are complying with the law. This does not involve student recruitment or admissions.

Property Tax Relief

As part of the $18 billion dollar property tax relief bill passed earlier this year, the franchise tax exemption will double to nearly $2.5 million dollars. As a result, 67,000 small and medium-sized businesses will no longer have to pay the franchise tax and won't have to file a franchise tax return.

E-cigarettes

Another new law will crack down on the marketing of E-cigarettes to minors. It will be a class "B" misdemeanor for businesses or individuals who market, advertise, or sell e-cigarette products to children by featuring cartoon-like characters, celebrities, and images of candy or juice.

HOAs

Property owners' associations will be required to adopt a formal and transparent policy on how they levy fines and other violations against owners. The associations will have to send each property owner a copy of their policies and post them on their website.

Identifying at-risk children

Another new law will provide more opportunities for identifying troubled and at-risk children. When children are accused of class "C" misdemeanors, the state will now allow local governments to adopt a youth diversion plan that includes a variety of programs at the beginning of the case. Under existing law, municipal courts and judges are allowed to order diversion programs only after the child has been convicted or deferred.

For more information on the above, or the other laws taking effect on January 1st, follow Jack Fink on X, or visit State Legislature website here.