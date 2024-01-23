Watch CBS News
Longhorn dies after being struck by car on 820

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – A few lanes of east Loop 820 are closed Tuesday morning after a longhorn was struck by a vehicle.

The Fort Worth Police Department says they received multiple calls about a longhorn in the freeway around 4 a.m. However, the longhorn was struck by a vehicle before police could arrive.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured but the longhorn died.

One southbound lane of 820, between Berry Street and Wilbarger Street, and the outside shoulder lane will be closed while police work to remove the longhorn.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 5:23 AM CST

