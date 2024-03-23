Lonestar says Happy National Puppy Day!

NORTH TEXAS — Saturday is National Puppy Day and our very own Canine Companion pup, Lonestar, is celebrating with CBS News Texas.

He showed us some of the latest skills he's been working on in his journey to becoming a service dog.

Lonestar has been working on keeping eye contact with his puppy raiser, Larry Nelson. It takes a lot of concentration to stay focused on making sure Larry is okay and not getting distracted by other people. Although, once Larry says "release," Lonestar is free to say hello. He's also been working on the "out" command, which teaches Lonestar to walk out of a door ahead of his handler in case they won't fit through a door together at the same time (perhaps due to the handler having a device they use for support).

Can you believe he's six months old now?! Lonestar will be moving to the next phase of puppy classes, which includes training to open doors, turn on/off lights and pick up items for their handler.

Sponsor a puppy of your own!

If you aren't able to be a volunteer puppy raiser but still want to help, Courtney Craig with Canine Companions says you can sponsor a puppy from the latest litter! Here's how.

You'll get to choose between two puppies—this litter has N names—Napoleon or Noir! Donations can be made in a one-time payment or monthly payments of $10. Then, you'll get a sponsorship kit in the mail, which includes an official certificate, a custom magnet and stickers with your puppy, a highlight care with fun facts about your puppy and a plush "Noir" or "Napoleon" puppy with a custom nametag. You'll also get a special surprise!

As the puppy grows and reaches milestones in their training, you'll get regular email updates. Plus, you'll get a birthday card and an announcement when the puppy enters the final phase of their journey to becoming a service dog.