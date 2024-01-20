Watch CBS News
Local News

Lonestar is growing and learning new skills

By Johannah Grenaway

/ CBS Texas

Lonestar is learning a lot and growing fast!
Lonestar is learning a lot and growing fast! 04:20

FORT WORTH - Our Canine Companion, Lonestar, came to the studio to show us all of the new skills he's been learning on his journey to becoming a service dog. The Golden Retriever/Labrador mix is four months old now and 23 pounds! 

His puppy raiser, Larry, has been training him on loose leash walking, getting dressed in his service dog vest, recalls, puppy pushups and more! 

While Lonestar was in studio, he shared news about a Canine Companions gala coming up soon called Sit. Stay. Sparkle. Texas Syle! Click here if you're interested in attending, donating or sponsoring the event and celebrate the Canine Companions mission.

RELATED STORIES: Lonestar's Journey

First published on January 21, 2024 / 1:14 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.