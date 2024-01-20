Lonestar is growing and learning new skills

FORT WORTH - Our Canine Companion, Lonestar, came to the studio to show us all of the new skills he's been learning on his journey to becoming a service dog. The Golden Retriever/Labrador mix is four months old now and 23 pounds!

His puppy raiser, Larry, has been training him on loose leash walking, getting dressed in his service dog vest, recalls, puppy pushups and more!

While Lonestar was in studio, he shared news about a Canine Companions gala coming up soon called Sit. Stay. Sparkle. Texas Syle! Click here if you're interested in attending, donating or sponsoring the event and celebrate the Canine Companions mission.

RELATED STORIES: Lonestar's Journey