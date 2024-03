IRVING - Lonestar is back in puppy class at the Canine Companions Kinkeade Campus in Irving. He's 39 pounds now! Our growing pup is working on polishing and advancing basic skills, like loose leash walking and holding sit + down, with hopes of him calmly maintaining that position for an extended period of time when his owner walks away. He's also had some first visits to the grocery store, the home improvement store and the office supply store with Larry!