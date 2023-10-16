Lone Star Series divides families with Astros, Rangers fans

Watch CBS News
By Jason Allen

HOUSTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - After more than 50 years of pro baseball in Texas, this is the matchup fans have waited for.

Houston Astros fans poured into Minute Maid Park Sunday, plainly, just expecting another win.

You can't blame 'em. For seven years, and two World Series they've had bragging rights while Rangers fans cried foul over all that orange.

In a state often united by Texas pride, you want to see what can divide? Just look at the stands for Game One - dads in Texas red; moms in Astros orange; kids in whatever they could be convinced to wear... often siding with mom.

Hunter and Kirby Wallace and their children looked like maybe a house divided.

"Yes sir, unfortunately," said Hunter Wallace. "And I'm outnumbered."

At least for now, they're keeping it civil, maybe hoping to slightly even things out.

Take Marcus and Melissa Moore.

"I grew up a Rangers fan, she grew up an Astros fan. I don't know," Marcus Moore said. "Do you just not get along for seven months out of the year?"

And in some cases, like Mark Langley from Fort Worth, hedging his bets by claiming loyalty to both teams this week.

"I win either way," said Langley. "If the Rangers go, good deal, if the Astros go, good deal, I can't lose."

