Lockheed Martin to layoff hundreds of employees, 200 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company, has announced there will be several layoffs across the corporation.

The layoffs will impact around 300 employees at all levels in Fort Worth, Marietta, Georgia and Palmdale, California, the company said.

In Fort Worth, around 200 employees will be impacted.

The company said it's part of a yearly review of the business. They're pursuing multiple cost reduction actions, including the layoffs.

"To improve efficiencies and position the business to remain cost competitive, we made a difficult decision to reduce a limited number of positions at our Aeronautics operations in Fort Worth, Texas, Marietta, Georgia, and Palmdale, California," a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said. "We are working with all impacted employees to help them identify other opportunities with Lockheed Martin."