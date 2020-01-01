Lockheed Martin Lands $1.9B Contract For Services Related To Next Generation Fighter Jet
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Lockheed Martin snagged a nearly $2 billion contract for services relating to the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Air Systems.
The Department of Defense announced the $1,926,811,724 contract on New Year's Eve.
Workers in Fort Worth will see most of the benefits as 61% of the work will take place at the Fort Worth facility, boosting the local economy and creating jobs.
The contract includes maintenance on the next generation fighter jet and other services.
